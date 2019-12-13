Additional suspect arrested in James’ Lounge shooting investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2019 at 6:37 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 7:08 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested an additional suspect involved in the fatal shooting at James’ Lounge on Summer Avenue.

Frank Walls, 26, was booked into jail overnight in connection to the shooting. Both he and Cededrick Ivory will appear in court Friday.

Cederick Ivory (Source: WMC/MPD)
The shooting killed Anthony Travis and another victim, Malik Muhammad, was sent to the hospital. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday and Memphis police were on the scene for about eight hours investigating.

According to court documents, witnesses gave typed statements and identified Ivory out of a photo line-up as the shooter.

Police say Walls was identified on surveillance video shooting into the crowd of people.

He’s being charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ivory is being charged with murder and attempted murder. Both will be in court later Friday morning.

