Breakdown: Why the Geminid meteor shower is the best

Last year the Geminids displayed over 200 meters per hour, but this year only 20 to 30 will be visible per hour. The show will peak Dec. 13 and 14. The best time to view the meteor shower will be around 2 a.m. but you may be able to see them as early as 9 or 10 p.m. Experts suggest looking up even after the peak days because bright meteors may be visible a few days following the peak days.