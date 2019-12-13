Bring on the toys! Porter-Leath Toy Truck parked, ready to load

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today WMC ACtion News 5 is helping Porter-Leath collect toys to give to more than 6,000 kids.
It’s the 18th annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive and the truck is right outside our studio.
For those who don’t know, Porter-Leath provides Head Start and Early Head Start programs to more than 6,000 students those children coming from the most economically disadvantaged families in Shelby County.
So, this toy drive aims to put presents under the Christmas trees of those students.
If you would to donate come down to our station at 1960 Union Avenue Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
