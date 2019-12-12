Clouds & increasing rain chances

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s early in the day and fall through the afternoon ending in the upper 20s at night. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50.