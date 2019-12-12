Clouds & increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: SE 5 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5 High: 51
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5 Low: 38
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing late in the day and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with lows only falling to near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s early in the day and fall through the afternoon ending in the upper 20s at night. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
