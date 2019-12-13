Convicted felon arrested after 4-lbs of weed, loaded gun, and more seized in Haywood County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is behind bars after drugs, guns, money, and more were seized in Haywood County.
Tuesday, Drug Task Force agents in Brownsville obtained a search warrant and located four pounds of weed, a loaded handgun with a spare magazine, scales, drug paraphernalia, and drug money.
When the illegal items were located on Oak Street, one man and woman were taken into custody.
Investigators said the man was a convicted felon with prior drug felonies and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The man and woman taken into custody have not been identified.
