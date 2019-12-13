Developer not willing to move crematorium; residents prepared to fight it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Orange Mound residents are gearing up for round two in the fight against a crematorium.
WMC reported Dec. 2 the developer agreed to move the crematorium from the heavily traveled Park Avenue location. However, now we’re learning the developer has had a change of heart.
Property owner Anastasia Davis wants to build a 1,350 square-foot crematorium near Park Avenue and Marachaneil Street. The .11 square-foot property is just feet away from people’s homes.
“This is residential, even though it’s zoned, commercial, but it’s zoned for a hamburger stand, school, a library. Not a crematory,” said Hazell Glover-Jones, who lives on Park Avenue near the proposed crematorium location.
During a community meeting, Davis agreed to move the crematorium to another part of Orange mound, but once negotiations broke down with Neighbors were notified this weekend that she was moving forward with the original plan.
“I would think it wouldn’t be a wise decision,” said Shelby County Commissioner who represents Reginald Milton, “I’m supportive of businesses coming to Orange Mound community. I just left a meeting on how to improve the Orange Mound community, but the reality is residents should have a say and they have spoken.”
We caught up with Milton outside the Orange mound task force meeting Thursday.
That task force is fighting to bring viable businesses back to the historical community.
Orange Mound already has a crematorium at R Bernard Funeral Service on Lamar Avenue, but it is surrounded by businesses and not in an area community leaders are trying to build up.
“See, we’re trying to revitalize our community. We want Park Avenue to look like Uptown, why not Cooper-Young, why can’t we make our neighborhood look good,” said Glover-Jones.
This project will go before the Land Use Control Board Dec. 18.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.