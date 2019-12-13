Eichel scores 2 goals; Sabres beat Predators 4-3

NOTES: The Predators had won eight straight in Buffalo. It was the second-longest active road winning streak against a single opponent in the NHL. Nashville’s last loss in Buffalo came on Dec. 1, 2008. … Dave Andreychuk, Adam Creighton and Mike Foligno were among a group of 16 players from Buffalo’s 1980s teams recognized during a pregame ceremony as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary season. … Fans in attendance received gold, red, blue and orange t-shirts to resemble the colored seats at Memorial Auditorium, where the Sabres from 1970-96. ... Predators D Mattias Ekholm played in his 500th NHL game.