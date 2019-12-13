Former Mid-South pastor sentenced to 38 years in prison for child rape case

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Mid-South pastor is heading to prison for child sexual abuse.
Ronnie Gorton, the former pastor of Awakening Church in Atoka, was sentenced Friday to 38 years in prison.
Gorton was found guilty in August of 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to minors, sexual battery and statutory rape by an authority figure. Before trial he rejected a plea deal.
Gorton must spend at least nine years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
He will remain in the Tipton County Jail until mid-January because he has other cases pending.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.