5 Great Things: Doug the Pug visits St. Jude; Stax Music Academy students featured on Ellen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our two-day Porter-Leath Toy Truck drive has officially kicked off. As hundreds of you answer the call to make sure every child has a Christmas present this year, at least 5 other Great Things happened this week.
Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March visited Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with family and team members, handing out gifts and holiday cheer.
Memphis Animal Services and Bissell Pet Foundation are hosting an “Empty the Shelter” Saturday. Pet adoption fees are reduced to $25 or less.
The self-proclaimed “King of Pop Culture,” Doug the Pug, came to play with the patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and in support of the hospital’s “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaign.
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant returned to the roster in a big way with a slam dunk seen and felt around the world, in a win over the Phoenix Suns.
A watch party crowd cheered as Stax Academy students performed on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Thursday night. Justin Timberlake invited a student to the GRAMMYS, who was also awarded a scholarship to GRAMMY Camp and $50,000 from Ellen. The school was also gifted $250,000 from her.
