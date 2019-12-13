Memphis man indicted for strangling his 67-year-old roommate, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after investigators said he strangled his elderly roommate.
Robert Earl Jr., 58, has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in relation to the incident.
The incident happened back in April 2019 in the 100 block of East Utah Ave. in South Memphis.
Authorities said Earl got into an argument with Lee Nang Ng. The argument turned physical and ended with Earl strangling his roommate to death.
Earl is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.
