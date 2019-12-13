Methodist Le Bonheur set to buy Saint Francis hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Friday an agreement to purchase Saint Francis Hospitals in Bartlett and Memphis.
This purchase will include six urgent care centers and all practices associated with both hospitals.
Methodist Le Bonheur believes says the agreement will bring more benefits to patients served by the hospitals.
- Expanded clinical expertise
- Acceleration of plans to establish the Methodist Cancer Institute to provide efficient cancer treatment
- Increased investment in medical technologies
- Developing for policies that improve health outcomes for members of our communities;
- Increase ability to provide charity care, philanthropic support and healthcare educational programs
St. Francis CEO Sally Deitch said in a statement Friday:
“We have the highest respect for Methodist Le Bonheur, and we are pleased that our facilities will become part of this regional system. Like Saint Francis and Tenet, Methodist Le Bonheur promotes a culture of compassion backed by strong core values and a clear commitment to patient-centered care. We believe this combination will provide the communities we serve with an even greater impact on care delivered.”
The purchase is expected to be completed by 2020, according to MLH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.