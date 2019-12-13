Mid-South business headlines: MLH plans to purchase Saint Francis Hospital; HICO coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare plans to purchase Saint Francis Hospital. The healthcare group made the announcement Friday. The agreement includes Saint Francis locations in Bartlett and Memphis, as well as the physician practices associated with those two hospitals and six urgent care centers. According to a release from Methodist Le Bonheur, the transaction will take effect next year.
A South Korean company plans to bring production operations to Memphis, creating hundreds of jobs. Hyosung Heavy Industries, or HICO, announced the move Friday morning along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. HICO plans to invest nearly $87 million in its Memphis operation, and create 410 jobs over the next seven years.
This week’s cover story features FedEx Freight CEO John Smith. He keeps on trucking into the future of e-commerce, although he started out on a very different career path.
