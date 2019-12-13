$200 million renovations in store for the Renasant Convention Center downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New upgrades at the Renasant Convention Center are expected to bring positive changes to the community.
As of now, one nearby business owner said he is ready for the construction to be over.
Westy’s owner, Jake Schorr, said his restaurant off North Main Street normally sits in a beneficial location. “If a convention was here we’d be busy,” he said.
Now, the construction and no conventions have created a challenge for Schorr.
“Sales are down -- it's not just me,” he said. “It's everybody -- our sales are more down because we're over here by ourselves, and the conventions are not here.”
The $200 million renovations of the convention center include modernized plans and new views of downtown and the Mighty Mississippi.
“They really have it together with what they're doing,” Schorr said. “The design is good -- the architect is first class -- as good as it gets.”
However, the construction isn’t set to be complete for about a year -- something that Schorr isn’t as excited about.
Memphis Tourism leaders said they are aiming to open the Renasant Convention Center by Fall of 2020.
“Looking forward to the future, all we have to do it make it,” said Schorr
