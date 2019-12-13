Morant jam breaks internet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant absolutely destroyed Suns Center Aaron Baynes in Phoenix Wednesday night, with a dunk in crunch time to help the Griz win their eighth game this season.
The jam broke the internet as NBA fans around the world reacted to what they had just seen from Memphis' budding super star.
The play happened with just under a minute left and the 6-foot-3-inch Morant isolated on 6-foot-11-inch Aaron Baynes with the Grizzlies clinging to a slim lead.
The result was utter annihilation as Morant dunked on the big man's head.
With every angle shown on replay, the play gets that much more amazing..
Morant even got fouled on the play, but no whistle blew.
The action is also inspiring all kinds of memes.
