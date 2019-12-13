More clouds and a few showers

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will keep rain or storm chances around early in the day. Highs will vary from the mid 50s to upper 60s, depending on how far north the warm front makes it. A few storms could be strong in north MS. Colder air will move in behind the front Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs will only reach the low 40s Tuesday with sunshine returning. We will stay in the 40s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning. Highs will edge back toward 50 for the end of the next week.