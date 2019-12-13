More clouds and a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds linger through the afternoon with some sprinkles or drizzle here and there. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 at best. Wind will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Look for cool temperatures with a few showers early Saturday. Clouds will linger off and on with highs in the low to mid 50s at best. Lows will be in the low 40s Saturday night. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next system and we may even see a few showers during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will become more likely Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will keep rain or storm chances around early in the day. Highs will vary from the mid 50s to upper 60s, depending on how far north the warm front makes it. A few storms could be strong in north MS. Colder air will move in behind the front Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs will only reach the low 40s Tuesday with sunshine returning. We will stay in the 40s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning. Highs will edge back toward 50 for the end of the next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.