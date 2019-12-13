MPD officer injured after single-car crash on Mt. Moriah, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is in critical condition after a crash in Hickory Hill.
Officers were called to the 6000 block of Mt. Moriah near Apple Tree Drive Friday morning.
An officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition. She is now in stable condition and is expected to be alright.
Authorities after determined no other vehicles were involved in this crash.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.