North Tunica house fire leaves home severely damaged

North Tunica house fire leaves home severely damaged
North Tunica house fire (Source: WMC/North Tunica County Fire Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2019 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The North County Tunica Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning that left a home damaged, but luckily no one was inside.

When firefighters arrived at the home there was no sign of a fire. The department says heavy smoke came from the home once the door was knocked down.

Images the fire department posted on their Facebook shows the damage left behind.

E-4 & T-405 dispatched to a residential structure assignment in an apartment complex this evening. Upon arrival E-4 crew...

Posted by North Tunica County Fire Department on Thursday, December 12, 2019

The crews were able to control the fire quickly and check the home for extensions of fire into the shared attic space of the complex.

The department wants to remind citizens that it is fire season, check your smoke detectors and close your bedroom doors at night -- it could save your life.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.