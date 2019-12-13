North Tunica house fire leaves home severely damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The North County Tunica Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning that left a home damaged, but luckily no one was inside.
When firefighters arrived at the home there was no sign of a fire. The department says heavy smoke came from the home once the door was knocked down.
Images the fire department posted on their Facebook shows the damage left behind.
The crews were able to control the fire quickly and check the home for extensions of fire into the shared attic space of the complex.
The department wants to remind citizens that it is fire season, check your smoke detectors and close your bedroom doors at night -- it could save your life.
