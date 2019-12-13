Pet of the Week: Toni

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Toni has a special place in our hearts! She’s a beautiful 2-year-old, black laboratory mix.
She came from another facility with a badly infected eye. A spokesperson with the Humane Society of Memphis said they tried to medically treat her badly infected eye, but eventually, her eye had to be removed.
Toni is very dog-friendly and loves children. Her favorite hobbies include cuddling and playing around.
She’s still getting used to the depth perception in her eye - but she’s adjusting very well.
If you are interested in adopting Toni, contact the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-937-3900 or visit their website.
