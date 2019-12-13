Rain and clouds could impact your weekend plans

We are waking up to cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s this morning. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower this morning and afternoon. Clouds will stick around for the first half of Saturday, but we should see some sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures will only be around 50 degrees today with lows in the 30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 51. Winds will be southwest mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38. Winds southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A few light showers will be possible before 9 a.m. Saturday, but the rest of the day will be dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, but a front will increase clouds when approaching the Mid-South on Sunday. This will also give us a chance for a few showers, especially Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The cold front will push through the area on Monday, so we will have thunderstorms to start the week. Some of these storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. The heaviest rain will move through during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and lower 40s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s next week.
