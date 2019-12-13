Report: Ring cameras hacked across the nation were streamed live on podcast

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is getting national attention after their home Ring camera was hacked and we now know a little more about the hacker who gained access.
A new report shows that this was part of a string of hacks that were broadcasted on an online podcast.
The tech website Vice-Motherboard is reporting that the hackers who taunted a little girl through the Ring camera in DeSoto County were the same hackers who did this to several other families across the nation.
And it was all streamed live on a podcast called “NulledCast.”
Hackers used previously leaked emails and passwords to look for vulnerable Ring accounts, then startled users in their own homes.
The family could here the hacker comment through their camera, “I’m santa don’t you want to be my best friend.”
The Nulled website has now banned discussions about hacking Ring cameras, and says it will no longer tolerate the practice.
Ring encourages all of its users to enable two-factor authentication, use strong passwords and change them often.
