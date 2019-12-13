Ryan Silverfield to be named next Memphis Tigers head football coach, source says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis’ search for the next head football coach appears to be over.
A source tells WMC Action News 5 that Ryan Silverfield is being named the new head football coach of the Memphis Tigers.
Last weekend, UofM Athletics Director Laird Veatch named Silverfield the interim head football coach after Mike Norvell accepted the head coach position at Florida State University. Silverfield previously served as deputy head coach and offensive line coach for the Tigers.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Silverfield said Sunday when he was introduced as interim head coach. “I’ve chased a lot of jobs in my day, but when you find a place you truly call home, that’s the exciting part about it. As you guys know if you love Memphis it’ll love you back. It’s been an unique experience here.”
The Tigers are bound for the Cotton Bowl to face the Penn State Nittany Lions Dec. 28.
The university is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. where they are expected to officially announce Silverfield’s new position.
