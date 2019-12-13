Silverfield interviews for Memphis job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We could find out as early as this weekend who will be the next head football coach at the University of Memphis.
Tigers Offensive Line and Interim Head Coach Ryan Silverfield reportedly interviewed for the Job thursday. The Interview reportedly conducted in East Tennessee where Silverfield is currently recruiting for next season.
After serving the last two years as deputy head coach under Mike Norvell, Silverfield says he’s ready for the top job.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Silverfield said Sunday when he was introduced as the Interim Head Coach. “I’ve chased a lot of jobs in my day, but when you find a place you truly call home, that’s the exciting part about it. As you guys know if you love Memphis it’ll love you back. It’s been an unique experience here.”
Silverfield has the support of current and former players and many fans. Former Missouri Head Coach and former Memphis Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom is also reportedly under consideration.
Silverfiled will guide the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State Dec. 28.
