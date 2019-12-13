Stax Music Academy featured on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is going prime time tonight.
Students from Stax Academy are set to be featured on the finale of Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways.
A watch party kicked off minutes ago in Midtown Memphis.
Students from Stax Academy, which is approaching its 20th anniversary, will perform as the closing act on tonight's show.
They're also expected to get a special gift from Mid-South native Justin Timberlake.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways starts at 7 p.m. on WMC Action News Five.
