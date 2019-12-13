Toddler and woman rescued from house fire in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler and woman are thankful to be alive after they were rescued from a house fire early Friday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department was called to the 4700 block of Lakeridge Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters said they noticed heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control about ten minutes after crews arrived.
Two people safely escaped the flames, but firefighters rescued a woman and toddler from the burning home.
Fire officials said the woman did not have any apparent injuries, but she was taken to Methodist South for observation.
Red Cross will provide assistance to three adults and one child.
