Top college holder is a Tiger

Top college holder is a Tiger
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | December 13, 2019 at 8:08 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 8:08 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Holder Preston Brady is the winner of the Mortell Holder of the Year award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate holder.

Brady, a former High School star at ECS, holds for kicks on field goals and extra points for the Tigers.

The U of M missed only two field goals this year, and one extra point. Brady also scored a two-point conversion, and recovered the onside kick which helped the Tigers beat SMU in that game day thriller at the Liberty Bowl 54-48.

The redshirt sophomore held for Groza Semifinalist Riley Patterson, who hit 17-19 field goals, and 62 of 63 extra points.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.