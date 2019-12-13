Top college holder is a Tiger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Holder Preston Brady is the winner of the Mortell Holder of the Year award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate holder.
Brady, a former High School star at ECS, holds for kicks on field goals and extra points for the Tigers.
The U of M missed only two field goals this year, and one extra point. Brady also scored a two-point conversion, and recovered the onside kick which helped the Tigers beat SMU in that game day thriller at the Liberty Bowl 54-48.
The redshirt sophomore held for Groza Semifinalist Riley Patterson, who hit 17-19 field goals, and 62 of 63 extra points.
