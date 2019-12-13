Trial date set in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jerry Lawler on behalf of his son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial date has been set in a wrongful death suit filed by wrestling legend Jerry Lawler.
Lawler filed the $3 million suit after the death of his son Brian.
A jury trial is now set for May of 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.
Brian Lawler was arrested in Hardeman County in July 2018 on suspicion of DUI.
His father says Sheriff John Doolen told him the best place for Brian to sober up was inside his jail.
Brian was later found hanging in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.