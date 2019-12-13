US Marshals arrest murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for first degree murder.
A warrant was issued by Shelby County Criminal Court on Dec. 3 for the arrest of De’Ario Kazel Larry.
According to investigators, Larry is responsible for shooting and killing Calvin Jeroma Reed on Hardin Avenue after an argument on Aug. 17.
The Task Force began investigating on Tuesday.
Larry was found on Holly Hedge Drive, off Raleigh Lagrange Road.
He was taken into custody without incident.
