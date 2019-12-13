Vandy hosts Liberty

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors. Scottie James, Caleb Homesley, Darius McGhee and Myo Baxter-Bell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this year and 44 percent of all Flames points over the team's last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Nesmith has connected on 51.5 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 18 for 38 over the last five games. He's also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.