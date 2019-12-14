Affidavit: Woman accused of embezzling money from Whitehaven Baptist Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South woman is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the church she worked for.
According to an affidavit, the chairman of Whitehaven Baptist Church reported the embezzlement.
The financial secretary told him there were six unauthorized withdrawals made from several Regions Bank locations from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4.
The chairman told police that Tina Hedleston, the financial clerk for Whitehaven Baptist Church, was responsible for all six withdrawals.
Though Hedleston had access to the church’s account number, she did not have permission to withdraw any money.
Investigators determined the total lost to Whitehaven Baptist Church to be $63,950.
Hedleston is charged with theft of property.
