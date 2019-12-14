City Watch Alert issued for missing mother, son after she threatened to harm him

City Watch Alert issued for missing mother, son after she threatened to harm him (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2019 at 8:56 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 8:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing mother and son Friday, after the woman threatened to harm the child.

According to investigators, 5-year-old Pierre Aldridge was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Kyterria Ivory, on Maritavia Drive, off St. Elmo Avenue on Friday around 4:50 p.m.

Police say Ivory made threats to do harm to Aldridge.

It is unclear what clothing the two were wearing.

Ivory drives a marroon 2009 Mercedes-Benz C300.

If you see them, contact police.

