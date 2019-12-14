Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma doesn't have The Associated Press offensive player of the year for the first time during its stretch of winning five consecutive Big 12 titles. Instead, the offensive player of the year is Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the top defensive player. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback. Hurts also got all 20 votes as the conference's top newcomer. Baylor's Mat Rhule is the AP Big 12 coach of the year.
NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a lot of concern from coaches and administrators when it comes to the so-called transfer epidemic in college sports. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says the increased movement of players has done more good than harm. Three quarterbacks are up for the Heisman Trophy this weekend: LSU's Joe Burrow, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields. All are transfers. Russo says they have blossomed as players at their new schools. The NCAA has made it easier for athletes in high-profile sports to switch schools. Russo says it is time to do more.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide. He is the first LSU players to win the 21-year-old award. Burrow has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. He received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are also the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.