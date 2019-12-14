Homeowner shoots suspected burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a would-be burglar is in the hospital with serious injuries after a resident opened fire to stop the intruder.
“I came home when the police were still here, caution tape up," said Michael Stephenson, resident.
Michael Stephenson saw the crime scene tape and police at his apartment complex on Spottswood Avenue, in view of the Highland Strip and about a mile from the University of Memphis campus.
Other neighbors say the complex seems safe, but they’ve heard a lot of gunshots.
The attempted break-in happened at one of the apartments on Thursday just after 2 p.m.
“Someone tried to break in through the window and unlock the door from the outside," said one neighbor.
That man, who did not want to be identified, lives in the apartment.
He said his roommate got his gun, which he says he has a permit for, and shot the man who was trying to break in.
“The police told me two people tried to rob us with guns and what not. They pulled up in two separate vehicles and one got shot literally sticking his arm inside the house," he said.
Blood remains on the sidewalk, even after a maintenance man tried to wash it away with water.
The man, who is a student at the U of M, says he is not surprised by what happened.
“No one should have to be always watching over their shoulder to feel their home and valuables will be safe," he said.
Police say no one has been charged in the case.
The suspect who was shot is in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.
