Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

INTERSTATE-BODY FOUND
Investigation underway after man found dead by Interstate 40
MAYFLOWER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a property owner discovered a man's body near Interstate 40 in central Arkansas. According to Arkansas State Police, the property owner found the body Thursday afternoon near Mayflower. The man was identified by authorities as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Teas, from Ozark. His cause of death was still being determined. Authorities say Teas might have been the driver of a stolen truck. Police say the driver fled during a traffic stop late Wednesday.
AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas authorities: Slain cop shot 10 times in head
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and social media indicates his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups. The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday released video and autopsy details from Saturday's fatal shooting of Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when London Phillips approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The autopsy indicates that any of the 10 shots to Carr's head would have been fatal.
AP-AK-BENTONVILLE-POLICE SHOOTING
Bentonville police ID officer who shot, killed teen suspect
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Bentonville Police Department released the name of the officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old suspected of robbery. Officer Joseph Brown is currently on administrative leave pending investigation on the death of Dominick Matt, reported KHBS-TV. According to police, Brown responded to a report of attempted robbery at a gas station, where Matt allegedly brandished a handgun. State police investigators will be presenting their findings to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.
HERBICIDE DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas panel adopts date for dicamba spraying in 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has set a cutoff date for farmers to spray an herbicide next year but abandoned two proposals that critics say would be too expensive. The Arkansas State Plant Board voted in a public hearing Wednesday that farmers have until May 25 to spray dicamba. The board also allowed the use of dicamba through May 25 this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Opponents argued for an April 15 cutoff date to protect other crops and native vegetation. But some farmers said they wanted a longer period to spray, at least deeper until June, when pigweed, now resistant to other herbicides, is threatening crop fields.
EYE LAW DISPUTE
Court says Arkansas must count eye law referendum signatures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says thousands of signatures submitted in favor of holding a referendum on a new eye surgery law must be counted. The justices ruled Thursday that new ballot measure restrictions were incorrectly applied when election officials rejected the petitions submitted by opponents of the law that allows optometrists to perform several procedures that only ophthalmologists had been allowed to perform. The eye surgery law has drawn heavy opposition from ophthalmologists who say the change puts patients at risk.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Slain Arkansas officer fondly remembered at funeral service
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car has been remembered for his integrity, professionalism as well as for his infectious smile and goofy laugh. During a funeral service Thursday, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was honored by family, friends and fellow officers. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when a man approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The suspect was shot and killed by two other officers. Brian Carr, Stephen Carr’s uncle, fondly recalled his nephew, saying he was “just the best kid I’ve ever known.”