Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FAKE NURSE
Fake nurse pleads guilty to fraud charges in Tennessee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who worked as a nurse in assisted living facilities and a doctor's office without proper qualifications or licensing has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. The U.S. attorney's office in Greeneville says 44-year-old Misty Dawn Bacon pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud, health care fraud and identity theft. According to a plea agreement, Bacon used the registered nurse license numbers of other people to secure nursing jobs. Bacon does not have a nursing degree or a Tennessee nursing license, but she was hired by eight health care providers. She faces up to 45 years in prison.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT-MEMPHIS
South Korean firm to set up Tennessee facility with 410 jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean manufacturer of electric power equipment plans to invest $86.9 million and create 410 jobs at a new production facility planned in Memphis. Gov. Bill Lee and his economic development team announced Friday that Hyosung Heavy Industries will update an existing Memphis facility to establish its first U.S. production operations. The Seoul, South Korea-based company's products include transformers, switchgear, flexible AC transmission systems and energy storage solutions. Hyosung Heavy Industries hopes to begin producing state-of-the-art power transformers in Memphis by the first half of next year. The company aims to create 410 jobs over seven years.
PREACHER-CHILD RAPE
Tennessee preacher found guilty of raping child in 1983
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee preacher has been convicted of the aggravated rape of a 12-year-old in 1983. News outlets report a 2018 recorded phone call in which 68-year-old Rufus Stevens Jr. admitted to his victim that he repeatedly raped her help prosecutors secure his conviction. A district attorney's statement says Stevens now faces up to life in prison at his Feb. 7 sentencing in what is the oldest rape case prosecuted by the office. Testimony says Stevens assaulted the girl multiple times in 1983, usually in his car at a park. The statement says the girl's grandmother once caught him molesting the girl at her home.
CANDY CRASH
Truck hauling 35,000 pounds of M&Ms overturns in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Department of Transportation official confirms a truck hauling about 35,000 pounds of M&M candies has overturned on a state highway. News outlets report the semitrailer crashed on Interstate 40 near Knoxville early Friday morning. Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the agency, said on Twitter that one of the ramps in the area was expected to be closed for several hours as crews cleaned up. Nagi followed up with a photo of dozens of cardboard boxes filled with packaged M&Ms sitting among the debris.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Auto parts maker to create 153 jobs in Tennessee expansion
HENDERSON, Tenn. (AP) — A company that makes automotive parts plans to create 153 new jobs over five years by expanding in southwest Tennessee. State economic development officials say the project by Arvin Sango, Inc. involves expansion of its existing manufacturing facility in Henderson. The company has previously expanded there twice since 2008. The company supplies stamped auto body parts and door safety parts for the automotive industry, including for Toyota and Nissan. Arvin Sango has its headquarters in Indiana and its parent company is based in Japan. State officials say the company's Chester County expansion aims to keep up with growing demand.
ROAD RAGE SHOOTING
Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they are looking for a driver accused of shooting another motorist in what appears to be an “extreme case of road rage.” News outlets report a Nashville police statement says the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 24. The shooting victim told police that he was merging onto I-24 East from I-440 in heavy traffic when another motorist repeatedly tried to cut in front of him, flipped him off and began shooting. The victim was hit in the back and leg and was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.