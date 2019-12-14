No. 13 Memphis beats rival No. 19 Vols 51-47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The No. 13 Memphis Tigers out-gritted No. 19 Tennessee at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday, 51-47.
Tigers guard Tyler Harris and D.J. Jeffries led the U of M with 11 points each.
Damion Baugh added 10 points, while Precious Achiuwa finished with eight points and a team high 13 rebounds.
With the win, Memphis ended the Volunteers nation best 31-game win streak at home.
This was also Tigers head Coach Penny Hardaway’s first win over a ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25.
Memphis improved to 9-1 on the season, and will now face Jackson State on Dec. 21 at FedExForum.
