No. 13 Memphis beats rival No. 19 Vols 51-47
December 14, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The No. 13 Memphis Tigers out-gritted No. 19 Tennessee at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday, 51-47.

Tigers guard Tyler Harris and D.J. Jeffries led the U of M with 11 points each.

Damion Baugh added 10 points, while Precious Achiuwa finished with eight points and a team high 13 rebounds.

With the win, Memphis ended the Volunteers nation best 31-game win streak at home.

This was also Tigers head Coach Penny Hardaway’s first win over a ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25.

Memphis improved to 9-1 on the season, and will now face Jackson State on Dec. 21 at FedExForum.

