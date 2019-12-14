Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of children will have a smile on their faces this holiday season because of your donations.
WMC Action News 5 teamed up with Porter-Leath once again for their annual Toy Truck Drive.
For the last 17 years, the Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive has provided thousands of kids with a present underneath their tree. This year, thanks to your help and donations, that was made possible once again.
“We had some extra toys that we were going to return, and we saw it on TV and said... just as easy to take them here,” said Joel Stark, donor.
A giving Saturday for the Mid-South as small donors, and big donations were brought to the WMC Action News 5 studios for the Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive.
"This will be one bright spot on Christmas morning that says hey someone does love me and I'm thought about and will give a positive attitude to start the 2020 year,” said Melissa Bledsoe, District Deputy Grand Matron, Order of Eastern Star.
Members of the Eastern Stars stopped by with a check and cars filled with toys to drop off.
Donations that will bring joy to children who may not otherwise receive a gift during the holidays.
“It's really giving back, so making sure the community is supporting our children and families,” said Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath Vice President of Development.
The toys will be given to children from six weeks old to five years old.
The goal for Porter-Leath was more than 6,000 gifts to help the kids they serve.
"The UPS teamsters came by with a big check, also BPI and also GPS contractors came up with a big check -- so we want to say thank you,” said Angela Meekins, Porter-Leath Engagement Manager.
Many familiar Action News 5 faces could also be found encouraging those driving by to donate.
“It shows the real heart of Memphis when we hear the beeps and see the people stop and deliver the goods. We have a generous community, and this is just more evidence,” said Joe Birch.
Even if you couldn’t make it out to the toy truck drive you can still donate by texting “toy” to 50155 or go to porterleath.org.
