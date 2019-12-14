Rain & possibly a few storms tomorrow night & Monday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs near 60 early in the day and temperatures will fall into the lower 30s overnight. Sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be cold with highs only in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.