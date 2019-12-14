Stax Music Academy student surprised with gifts from Ellen, Justin Timberlake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After performing on national television and being awarded an opportunity of a lifetime, 16-year-old Stax Music Academy student Christopher Clark is back in Memphis and thankful for his experience.
"Back to life, back to reality,” Clark sang. “ I'm just trying to remain humble.”
Clark traveled to Los Angeles and was featured on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.
Not only did he get to perform, but fellow Memphian Justin Timberlake also surprised him with one-of-a-kind opportunities -- including a full scholarship to attend the Grammy’s Summer Camp, an opportunity to go to the Grammy’s in 2020 and $50,000 he says he’ll use toward college.
Clark says he's forever grateful for Justin Timberlake and the impact he's had on his life.
“He said, ‘you’re going to be a superstar’ and I really took that to heart,” Clark said. “I was like, if Justin Timberlake tells me I’m going to be a superstar, you really have to make stuff happen, to use your gift to the best ability.”
Clark wasn’t the only one to walk away with gifts. The Stax Music Academy will also receive $250,000.
Pat Mitchell Worley, Executive Director of the Academy says the money will go toward fundraising to meet the school's $1 million goal for its 20th anniversary next year.
Worley says Clark is deserving of success.
"I think that if we talk about sort of the characteristics of what a SMA student is, he is one of our best,” she said.
As for what’s next, Clark says he’s thinking about college where he plans to major in music education.
He’s also looking forward to an exciting yet busy year ahead.
“Everything has worked out perfect and I couldn’t have asked for a better 2019 than this," said Clark.
