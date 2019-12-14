Tracking dense fog to start the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will be tracking rain and a few storms to start the day. Afternoon highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Mid-South under a SLIGHT risk for stronger storms. We will have to monitor the front as severe storms will be possible. Monday night the front pushes east, lows will fall into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Quieter pattern will set up across the region for Tuesday through Friday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies each afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s along with lows in the 20s and 30s.