Tracking dense fog to start the weekend

Visibility will be low as we wake-up due to dense fog forming across the region. Once the fog lifts, clouds will stick around during the day.
It is a foggy start to the day across the Mid-South. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is active for most the Mid-South this morning until 9 am. With temperatures near freezing this morning we also have a FREEZING FOG ADVISORY for parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee. Once the fog lifts, we will remain cloudy today with highs in the lower 50s and west winds around 5 mph. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out today, but most will contend with the clouds. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 40s with calm winds and cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated shower. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 41.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance for more rain developing late in the day. A few stronger storms are possible late Sunday, but I think the bulk of the wet and stormy weather will move in during the day Monday. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 50s with lows in the middle 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will be tracking rain and a few storms to start the day. Afternoon highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Mid-South under a SLIGHT risk for stronger storms. We will have to monitor the front as severe storms will be possible. Monday night the front pushes east, lows will fall into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Quieter pattern will set up across the region for Tuesday through Friday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies each afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s along with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
