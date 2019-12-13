Weekend clouds ahead of an active pattern taking shape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry, but clouds and a few showers are possible early Saturday and again late Sunday with more rain and a few thunderstorms Monday followed by a big shot of cold air for next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 38
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 Low: 54
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 42
THE WEEKEND: Fog and a few stray showers are possible late tonight into early Saturday morning followed by a mainly dry day with some peaks of sunshine. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows only falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will begin with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and temperatures then falling into the lower 30s overnight. Sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be cold with highs only in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
