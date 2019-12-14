World Impact Center hosts Single Moms Christmas Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday season can be a stressful and challenging time, especially for single mothers.
A Memphis organization stepped up to help on Saturday.
The World Impact Center held its first Single Moms Christmas Expo at Hickory Ridge Mall.
The expo brought together more than 40 organizations dedicated to helping single moms improve their health, career, finances, and other areas of life.
It's a mission very dear to Sheronda Williams and the World Impact Center especially since research from the Urban Child Institute shows more than half of children in Shelby County live in a single-family home
"We've got a lot to offer the single moms because we know it's a time where some have struggles with their children for the Christmas season and we just want to be a helping hand," said Williams. "Our organization mainly gets calls in need from single moms and so that's just a group that we love to highlight and let know that we understand they might have struggles, but we want them to know that they are not alone."
The expo included giveaways and drawings for mini spa treatments, breakout sessions and children's activities.
Organizers were initially expecting about 500 single moms to participate, but by Saturday afternoon they estimated the number who showed up would be higher than that.
For more information about the services World Impact Center provides throughout the year, call (901) 795-8844 or (901) 844-3880.
