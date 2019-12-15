Affidavit: Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.
According to an affidavit, Memphis Police responded to the assault Thursday on Oakville Drive near Democrat Road.
The victim said that an unknown male approached her and asked her price for oral sex.
She told him the price and he told her to get in his car. He drove to a location and pulled a gun out. He pointed it to her head, threatening to shoot her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.
Investigators determined that 30-year-old Christopher Davis was responsible for the crime.
He is charged with aggravated rape.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.