Amid impeachment, lawmakers could pass major trade deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy week ahead in the nation's capital.
Impeachment will once again dominate the debate (a full House vote is set for Wednesday), but a historic trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada could bring both parties together.
House Democrats announced last week they reached a deal with the White House to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement after they say they pushed for stronger provisions on labor, enforcement and pharmaceuticals.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump both say the new trade agreement is better than NAFTA.
Tennessee Republican Congressman David Kustoff calls it a major victory for the country.
"This trade agreement, it's been one of President Trump's top priorities and the passage of it is going to ensure that we continue down this path of economic prosperity," said Kustoff.
“Updating NAFTA makes sense,” said Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. “The agreement... will continue to raise family incomes and create even more good-paying jobs, which is good news for Tennessee auto workers and farmers.”
Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn said "The USMCA is a win for Tennessee workers, manufacturers, farmers and ranchers."
Supporters say the deal will lead to more auto manufacturing and will open more Canadian markets to U.S. farmers.
Critics say USMCA is just as bad as NAFTA and could cost jobs.
A House committee will hold a markup hearing on the bill before sending it to the full House for a vote later this week.
But the Senate is not expected to take it up until after the president’s possible impeachment trial is over.
