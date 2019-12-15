Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies to 128-111 win over Wizards

Wizards: G Isaiah Thomas, who was listed as questionable before the game, did not play, missing his fifth straight with a left calf strain. ... C Moritz Wagner also was out with a left ankle sprain. With Wagner out and Thomas Bryant suffering from a stress reaction in his right foot, little-used Ian Mahinmi was the only true center available and started. ... Davis Bertrans who had 32 points in Tuesday’s game at Charlotte, was held to nine points. He had reached double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games.