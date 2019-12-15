City Council meeting to focus on new members, MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Tuesday marks the final meeting for several members of the Memphis City Council.
A lengthy agenda for Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, and at the top, recognizing six council members - Gerre Currie, Sherman Greer, Reid Hedgepeth, Berlin Boyd, Joe Brown, and Kemp Conrad - for the final meeting in their seats.
Three of those members, Hedgepeth, Brown and Conrad, were term-limited and could not run for re-election.
In October, incumbent Gerre Currie lost her re-election to JB Smiley Jr. While Greer and Boyd were defeated in November’s run-off election by Rhonda Logan and Michalyn Easter-Thomas.
Other focus on the meeting will be shifted to a different part of the agenda -- the MLGW proposed rate hikes for 2020.
The utility company is asking to increase its rates to help them improve grid infrastructure.
"We know customers don't want to pay more and I get that and that's understandable, but I do believe from a value perspective our customers understand that if you want to get better you have to make an investment,” said J.T. Young, MLGW CEO.
At a meeting in early November, Young said the total cost for improvements is about $1 million.
MLGW's proposal includes a three-year increase in water and electric starting in July 2020.
MLGW wants to raise rates by 15 percent for water and electric by 4.2 percent.
Its proposing its first gas rate hike in 2022 for a two-percent increase.
Another item that could be addressed during the meeting is a price hike to pick up your trash, which city officials say is needed to make the solid waste fund sustainable.
This hike could cost customers an additional $85 a year.
Tuesday marks the last time half the council members can discuss any of this legislation before the new members step in.
