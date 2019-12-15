Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102. It was the 32nd regular-season triple-double for Jokic, tying him with Rajon Rondo for 11th all-time. He also has four in the playoffs. All five Denver starters scored in double figures, including Will Barton with 18 points and Jamal Murray with 14. Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored a career-high 41 points to lead Arkansas to a 98-79 win over Tulsa on Saturday. Jones scored 20 points in the first half, then went one better in the second half as the Razorbacks rolled to their highest point total of the season.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma. A late three-point basket by Tyson Etienne gave the Shockers the lead, 67-66, and the Shockers were able to hold on, limiting the Sooners to 37.3% shooting from the field.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tres Tinkle had 26 points and the Oregon State Beavers stretched their winning streak to six straight games with an 80-46 victory over outmatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Ethan Thompson added 21 points for the Beavers, who led by as many as 36 points. Oregon State (8-1) had not played in 13 days. Marquell Carter had 13 points and Daquan Morris added 11 for Arkansas Pine-Bluff, which fell to 1-8 on the season. The team's lone win was on Nov. 25 against Champion Christian.