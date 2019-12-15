Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102. It was the 32nd regular-season triple-double for Jokic, tying him with Rajon Rondo for 11th all-time. He also has four in the playoffs. All five Denver starters scored in double figures, including Will Barton with 18 points and Jamal Murray with 14. Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder.