Rain likely & storms possible tonight & Monday followed by colder temperatures

THIS WEEK: Monday will start with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs near sixty early in the day and temperatures will fall for some areas along and north of I-40 but will stay warm for areas in North Mississippi. Monday night we will all feel the colder air behind the front as lows will fall into the lower 30s overnight. Sunshine will gradually return Tuesday but it will be colder with highs only in the low to mid forties and overnight lows in the mid to upper twenties. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid forties and lows near thirty. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near fifty and lows in the mid thirties. Friday will be mostly cloudy as weak system approaches and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower fifties.