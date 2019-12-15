Strong to severe storms possible Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are tracking our next weather system that will bring rain but could also bring a risk of severe weather. Rain chances will go up by Sunday afternoon as a warm front lifts across the area.
Rain will become more numerous by Sunday evening and showers will continue into the overnight.
Sunday night and Monday is when we could see a few storms. Some of the storms that develop especially on Monday could be strong to severe. The biggest threat in any stronger storms will be strong damaging winds, downpours, and there could be a brief tornado.
Rain and storms will continue to develop into the afternoon and temperatures will be falling as the cold front moves across the area.
Rain will start to taper off by Monday evening and colder air will settle in behind the front. Stay with the WMC First Alert Weather team as we will continue to monitor and track the system as it approaches the Mid-South.
