Tracking rain & storms to end weekend, start work week

A low-pressure system to our west will dive into the Mid-South tonight into tomorrow giving us rain and the chance for storms.
Cloudy skies will stick around today as afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s. Widely scattered showers will be possible today with a few thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and evening. Winds remain out of the east today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight rain and a few storms with lows in the lower 50s along with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. A warm front will lift into the region, giving the Mid-South a chance for storms overnight. More stormy weather is expected Monday as a cold front swings into the region.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 52.
MONDAY: We will continue to track a low-pressure system and associated cold front across the region. This system will give us a low-end chance for strong to severe storms, with the best chance over North Mississippi and near the Tennessee River Valley in Tennessee. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with this system, along with small hail. Our tornado threat looks on the low end, but not zero. Storm chances increase the further south you go, with the best chances for storms near Jackson, Mississippi to Birmingham, Alabama. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Once the front slides out of the region, we will see temperatures plummet. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will fall near freezing with partly to mostly clear skies.
REMAINDER OF WEEK: Tuesday will be chilly but dry across the region. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 40s Wednesday and lower 50s by Thursday, lows will be in the 30s both nights. Cloudy skies return Friday as a weak disturbance rolls through the region, highs will stay in the 50s and lows in the 30s for the last day of Fall on Friday.
