Tracking rain & storms to end weekend, start work week

MONDAY: We will continue to track a low-pressure system and associated cold front across the region. This system will give us a low-end chance for strong to severe storms, with the best chance over North Mississippi and near the Tennessee River Valley in Tennessee. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with this system, along with small hail. Our tornado threat looks on the low end, but not zero. Storm chances increase the further south you go, with the best chances for storms near Jackson, Mississippi to Birmingham, Alabama. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Once the front slides out of the region, we will see temperatures plummet. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will fall near freezing with partly to mostly clear skies.