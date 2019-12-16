Boyette Apartments to open in South Memphis to help community members in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning, community leaders will gather for the grand opening of a new apartment building in South Memphis.
The apartments will provide shelter for people who’ve been homeless and those suffering from a mental illness. But they’ll also transform the look of the neighborhood.
A couple of years ago if you drove along Kansas Street, you'd find a vacant building with broken windows and boarded up doors.
But thanks to a $225,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency this building has undergone a major renovation.
The once-abandoned unit will now offer eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units to people who’ve experienced homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse or who are transitioning out of the state’s foster care system.
Community members and leaders who helped make the renovation possible, will gather for the grand opening of the Boyette Memorial Apartment Monday morning at 10 a.m. at 1547 Kansas Street.
